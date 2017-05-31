U20 World Cup: Zambia stuns Germany in thriller

African champions, Zambia left it late to see off Germany 4-3 in a pulsating second round encounter at the on-going U-20 world cup in South Korea.

Both sides failed to find their groove in the opening period during a disjointed first half, but there was one moment of sublime brilliance. Philipp Ochs arced a free-kick from wide on the right flank, whipped with his left foot, that cannoned in off the underside of the bar to open the scoring.

It seemed to be the injection of energy Zambia needed. Five minutes were on the clock when they levelled after the break. Enock Mwepu went for the spectacular following a deflected cross, but Emmanuel Banda was on hand to volley in following Mwepu’s miscued bicycle kick.

Zambia then struck again as Fashion Sakala bagged his third of Korea Republic 2017, beating Sven Brodersen from wide on the right of the area. With nothing to lose, Germany committed more and more forward, losing the shape that kept the African champions quiet in the first half, and ultimately led to Enock Mwepu converting on the break.

But Suat Serdar’s delightful near-post flick kept the game alive before, with the last kick of the 90 minutes, substitute Jonas Arweiler slammed home to send the European side into delirium.

A cagey start to extra-time saw Daka force a good save from Brodersen before Shemmy Mayembe put Zambia back in front, this time holding out – just, with Serdar fluffing a fantastic chance – for that first ever ticket to the last eight.

The post U20 World Cup: Zambia stuns Germany in thriller appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

