UAC Trophy Race returns to Lagos Yacht Club

The Nation Newspaper

AC of Nigeria Plc's flagship sports event tagged UAC Trophy Race will make a return this Saturday, May 27 after a three-year hiatus at the Lagos Yacht Club. With Sailing still a relatively unknown sport in Nigeria, the objectives of the event is to …

New Race Director at St Francis Yacht Club Scuttlebutt Sailing News



all 3 news articles »