UBA introduces new mobile banking App

Lagos—In demonstration of its commitment to deliver superior and innovative banking solutions to its customers, the United Bank for Africa Plc, has announced the launch of a brand new mobile banking application with many user friendly features.

The new mobile app which comes with the biometric log-in feature for secure and personalized access, is now available for download on Apple and Google Play App Stores.

The UBA Mobile Banking App has been tailor-made to enhance ease of banking by enabling customers to carry out their transactions without visiting a branch.

Other features of the app, highlighted by UBA’s Head of Digital Banking, Dr. Adeyinka Adedeji, include a more interactive, user friendly interface, ATM/branch locator for easy access to the bank’s touch-points, easier airtime top up via direct selection of contacts from the phone address book, auto reminder for bill payments and recurrent transfers.

He said the app had fewer clicks, which allows easier navigation and faster transactions, adding that customers using the One Time Password (OTP) could perform transactions of up to N200,000 only. Also in a bid to maintain a closer relationship with its customers, UBA has introduced a round-the-clock live chat platform to the app.

The GMD/CEO UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, who was delighted with the launch of the new mobile app, said: ‘’UBA’s new Mobile Banking App demonstrates our resolve to provide unparalleled experience across all its channels It is in line with UBA’s vision to dominate Africa’s digital banking space’

UBA, a leading Pan-African financial institution, offers banking services to more than fourteen million customers across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 19 African countries.

With presence in New York, London and Paris, the bank is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.

The post UBA introduces new mobile banking App appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

