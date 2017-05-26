Uba: Ohanaeze gives FG 48 hrs ultimatum, as Fayose alleges that DSS now FG’s terror gang

NATIONAL president of Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has called on the federal government to release the chairman of Capital Oil, Dr Ifeanyi Uba, within 48 hours or face the wrath of Igbo youths. Isiguzoro threatened that the youths might embark on mass protest if the government should fail to release Uba within […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

