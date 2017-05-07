Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA Plc: Q1’17 result puts bank on good year start – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

UBA Plc: Q1'17 result puts bank on good year start
Vanguard
FOR one week running investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, have remained bullish on the shares of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) on the account of its impressive first quarter 2017 (Q1'17) results announcement previous week. Consequently …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.