Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA revolutionises mobile payments with *919# Magic Banking

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In line with its determination to dominate Africa’s mobile banking space with the introduction of cutting edge technology-driven products and services, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, leading African financial institution, has introduced a full-fledged banking platform, tagged UBA Magic Banking and enabled by dialling *919# within Nigeria. The USSD code *919# enables customers to […]

UBA revolutionises mobile payments with *919# Magic Banking

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.