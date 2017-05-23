Ubah’s diversion of N11b PMS meant to cause artificial scarcity – DSS – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ubah's diversion of N11b PMS meant to cause artificial scarcity – DSS
The Nation Newspaper
The Department of State Services (DSS) said Tuesday that detained businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah was plotting to plunge the nation into economic and social crises by creating artificial scarcity of petroleum product with his alleged diversion of the over …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
