Ubah’s diversion of petroleum products punishable by death, says DSS

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) has told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the allegation of diversion of N11 billion worth of petroleum products by oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah, Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited is tantamount to economic sabotage punishable by death. DSS stated this in a counter-affidavit it filed to oppose an application by Ubah, asking an Abuja high court to set aside an order for his detention for 14 days following the failure of the security agency to produce him in court on Tuesday. In the counter-affidavit filed by Safwan Bello, a DSS detective, the secret police described Ubah’s alleged diversion of the petroleum products kept in his custody by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as “an economic sabotage punishable by death” adding that the crime is capable of causing great damage to the country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

