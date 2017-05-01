Uber Driver Sends Beverly Naya A Text, She Thinks It’s Inappropriate
Beautiful Nollywood Actress and Tinsel star, Beverly Naya, has taken to Snapchat to share the message her Uber driver sent her after he dropped her off. The Actress also disclosed that she thinks the text is inappropriate. Here’s the message, what do you think? Source: Snapchat
The post Uber Driver Sends Beverly Naya A Text, She Thinks It's Inappropriate appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
