Uber drivers shut down Lekki (photos)

Uber Nigeria drivers protested against recent price reduction today and going home with almost nothing. ,According to the drivers who disclosed how angry they were, Uber reduced the fare charges but didn’t reduce commission they take from drivers.

 They have currently blocked the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

