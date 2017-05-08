Uber drivers shut down Lekki (photos)

Uber Nigeria drivers protested against recent price reduction today and going home with almost nothing. ,According to the drivers who disclosed how angry they were, Uber reduced the fare charges but didn’t reduce commission they take from drivers.

They have currently blocked the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

