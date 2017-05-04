Uber reduces fares, to increase demand for drivers in Lagos – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Uber reduces fares, to increase demand for drivers in Lagos
Daily Post Nigeria
Uber is committed to offering an affordable and convenient option for Nigerians to move around and as of Thursday 04 May 2017, Uber will be dropping rates on UberX in Lagos by up to 40%. This means that not only will riders pay less for their trips but …
