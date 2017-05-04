Uber reduces fares, to increase demand for drivers in Lagos
Uber is committed to offering an affordable and convenient option for Nigerians to move around and as of Thursday 04 May 2017, Uber will be dropping rates on UberX in Lagos by up to 40%. This means that not only will riders pay less for their trips but driver-partners will earn more through increased demand. […]
