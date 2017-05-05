Ubi Franklin Launches Start-up Fund | Find out how to Get N500,000 for your Business

Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin has launched a start-up fund which will present 10 entrepreneurs with N500,000 each. Uni made the announcement via a post on Instagram on Thursday with the criteria for selection. A post shared by Mr ubifranklintriplemg (@ubifranklintriplemg) on May 4, 2017 at 9:39am PDT He shared the video above and wrote […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

