Ubi Franklin Says The Scariest Day Of His Life Was When He Proposed To Lilian Esoro

Triple MG frontman, Ubi Franklin has declared March the 19th, 2015 as the scariest day of His Life….and that coincidentally was the day he proposed to his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro. He shared am image of himself and wrote: “The Scariest Day of my life was 19th March 2015 #relate. Thank You LORD For Another …

The post Ubi Franklin Says The Scariest Day Of His Life Was When He Proposed To Lilian Esoro appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

