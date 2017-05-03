Ubi Franklin: The Scariest Day Of My Life Was The Day I Proposed To Lilian Esoro
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has revealed on his Instagram account that the scariest day of his life was March 19, 2015. The day he proposed to his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro. “The Scariest Day of my life was 19th March 2015 #relate. Thank You LORD For Another day and for Love will Always Win” …
