Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ubi Franklin: The Scariest Day Of My Life Was The Day I Proposed To Lilian Esoro

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has revealed on his Instagram account that the scariest day of his life was March 19, 2015. The day he proposed to his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro. “The Scariest Day of my life was 19th March 2015 #relate. Thank You LORD For Another day and for Love will Always Win” …

The post Ubi Franklin: The Scariest Day Of My Life Was The Day I Proposed To Lilian Esoro appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.