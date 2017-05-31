Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ubisoft’s new silhouette swirl logo is said to be more ‘player-centric’

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Ubisoft once again changed its logo, though this time it is stripped of all color. It will change depending on the game it is helping market, altering its color and texture to be in line with Ubisoft’s game worlds.

The post Ubisoft’s new silhouette swirl logo is said to be more ‘player-centric’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.