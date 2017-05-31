Ubisoft’s new silhouette swirl logo is said to be more ‘player-centric’

Ubisoft once again changed its logo, though this time it is stripped of all color. It will change depending on the game it is helping market, altering its color and texture to be in line with Ubisoft’s game worlds.

The post Ubisoft’s new silhouette swirl logo is said to be more ‘player-centric’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

