UBL joins Jumia’s online portal to accelerate sales

Uganda Breweries Limited has secured partnership rights to market their premium alcohol brands on the popular online marketing internet site, Jumia.

“….of course you know very well the economy has not been doing well and some of our brands have been negatively affected,” UBL’s marketing manager in charge of spirits, Edgar Birungi said at a Thursday press conference at Port Bell, the company’s factory site.

UBL is a subsidiary of East African Breweries Limited group (EABL), which has a 98.2% shareholding in the company. The company is one of the largest beverage companies in the alcohol segment in the country apart from Nile Breweries Limited among other small players.

NBL, like any other business is feeling the hit of a weak economy – with demand related constraints –likely to grow at less than 4% in financial year 2016/17 down from earlier government projections of over 5%.

“This partnership with Jumia is one of the measures to deal with this bad situation,” Birungi said, “We have discounted all the brands currently on the site by 15% for one month to make it easy for our customers to buy.”

The company’s prominent products are: Uganda Waragi (which is marketed in the US, UK, Japan and East Africa), Johnnie Walker, Black Label, Red Label, Baileys and more.

Dennis Nyunyuzi, the brands vendor manager for Jumia, said their partnership would thrive on a relatively good internet penetration rate currently noted at around 40% in the country.

“Most Ugandans have smart phones and they can browse and buy products listed on our site,” Nyunyuzi, whose site operates from 08:00am East African Time (EAT) to 10:00am.

As part of the terms of trade, Nyunyuzi said that buyers have a right to reject goods delivered to them in case they differ from what they ordered for.

The post UBL joins Jumia’s online portal to accelerate sales appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

