Uche Maduagwu Calls Out Kate Henshaw Over Manchester Bombing Tweet

Self-proclaimed actor, Uche Maduagwu who is well-known for his controversial comments on Instagram has slammed Kate Henshaw for throwing shade at the Nigerian government following the Manchester bombing.The actress The actress had tweeted on her Instagram timeline that unlike the Scotland Yard, Nigerian government would waste considerable time setting up inquiry committees instead of prompt…

The post Uche Maduagwu Calls Out Kate Henshaw Over Manchester Bombing Tweet appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

