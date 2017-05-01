Pages Navigation Menu

Uche Ogbodo Confidently Shows Off The One Person She Trusts Not To Walk Away From Her

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo who began her acting career in 2006 has not been as vibrant on the television screen as she used to be some years ago. The beautiful mother of one took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her daughter writing: “This One Right Here , Will never Walk Away…❤️❤️❤️ …

