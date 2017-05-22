Pages Navigation Menu

Uche Ogbodo Holds Lavish Birthday Party In Lagos Club | Photos

Nigerian film actress and producer, Uche Ogbodo had a lavish birthday party on Friday at D place by Papas Night club, lekki Lagos. The mother of one who clocked 31 on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 had her party in grand style. Many Nollywood celebrities turned up at the party including her best friend, Anita Joseph. …

