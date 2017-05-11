UCL final: Its Real vs Juve

Real Madrid inflicted a fourth Champions League elimination on Atletico Madrid in as many years on Wednesday, losing their semifinal second leg 2-1 but progressing to the final 4-2 on aggregate. Atletico had threatened an incredible comeback, Saul Niguez’s powerful header and Antoine Griezmann’s penalty inside 16 minutes cutting Real’s aggregate lead to a solitary […]

