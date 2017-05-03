Pages Navigation Menu

UCL: Higuaín’s brace sinks Monaco

Posted on May 3, 2017

Gonzalo Higuaín proved his critics wrong last night with a brace as Juventus defeated defeated Monaco 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League semi-final played in France.
The Argentine had been given a reputation of bottling the big games, coming from his goalscoring record in the Champions League.
Pipita has only scored two knockout stage goals in the UCL, coming against CSKA Moscow and Galatasaray.
Now, the forward has scored as many goals in one game as he has in his entire knockout stage career.
This comes following extreme criticism and trolling in the early stages of the first half.
Two very well taken goals put him straight in the good books of all Juventus fans.
Not only that, it was safe to say he proved the doubters wrong and a step in the UEFA Champions League final.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

