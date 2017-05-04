UCL: Higuain’s double put Juventus in charge

Juventus closed in on a second Champions League final in three seasons as Gonzalo Higuain struck twice to beat Monaco in the semi-final first leg. The French hosts started brightly, with Kylian Mbappe heading at Gianluigi Buffon before forcing another low save. But Higuain ruthlessly finished two fine Dani Alves assists, sweeping the Brazilian’s back […]

