UCL: Old Lady lands in Cardiff

Kyllian Mbappe was a terror on the night as he justified the humongous €100m fee slapped on him by the principality club. It was a perfect night to announce himself and after being held off by the resolute Juve backline, the 18 year old finally got his wish-to score against Buffon. He was at the end of a short corner-kick that caught Juve off-guard to tuck the ball beyond

he reach of the iconic Buffon. However, it was a goal that had little impact on the result as the Old Lady comfortably held firm to book their ticket to Cardiff.