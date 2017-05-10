Pages Navigation Menu

UEFA Champions League result

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

UEFA Champions League result on Wednesday:

Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann (R) vies with Real Madrid’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Semi-final second leg

At Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2 (Saul Niguez 12, Griezmann 16-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Isco 42)

Real Madrid win 4-2 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

At Turin, Italy

Juventus (ITA) 2 (Mandzukic 33, Alves 44) Monaco (FRA) 1 (Mbappe 69)

Juventus win 4-1 on aggregate

