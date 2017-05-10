UEFA Champions League result

UEFA Champions League result on Wednesday:

Semi-final second leg

At Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2 (Saul Niguez 12, Griezmann 16-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Isco 42)

Real Madrid win 4-2 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

At Turin, Italy

Juventus (ITA) 2 (Mandzukic 33, Alves 44) Monaco (FRA) 1 (Mbappe 69)

Juventus win 4-1 on aggregate

