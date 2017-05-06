UEFA introduces new form of penalty shootouts – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
UEFA introduces new form of penalty shootouts
Daily Post Nigeria
Instead of the normal form which sees teams alternating spot-kicks, Uefa is considering a new system similar to the tie-break in tennis. The system will be tried out at the European Under-17 Championship, which began in Croatia on Wednesday. The new …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!