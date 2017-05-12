#UELfinal: all you need to know about Ajax v Man. United

Ajax and Manchester United booked their places in the final on Thursday – but when and where will it be, how did the contenders get this far and what happened when they met previously?

When and where is the final?

This term’s showpiece takes place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday 24 May. Kick-off will be at 20:45CET. Ajax will be considered, for administrative purposes, the home team.

How have the finalists got this far?

AJAX: P14 W8 D3 L3 F24 A15

Group G winners

Round of 32: 1-0 aggregate win v Legia

Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate win v København

Quarter-finals: 4-3 aggregate win v Schalke (aet)

Semi-finals: 5-4 aggregate win v Lyon

Top scorer: Kasper Dolberg (6)

MANCHESTER UNITED: P14 W9 D3 L2 F23 A8

Group A runners-up

Round of 32: 4-0 aggregate win v St-Étienne

Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate win v Rostov

Quarter-finals: 3-2 aggregate win v Anderlecht

Semi-finals: 2-1 aggregate win v Celta Vigo

Top scorer: Zlatan Ibrahimović, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (5)

Have they met before?

1976/77 UEFA Cup first round

Ajax 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester United 2-0 Ajax

2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 32

Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

Manchester United 1-2 Ajax

Ajax: W2 L2 F3 A5

United: W2 L2 F5 A3

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best

Ajax: winners, 1991/92

This is Ajax’s 25th campaign in the competition.

Man. United: final, 2016/17

United are aiming to become the fifth team – after Ajax, Bayern, Chelsea and Juventus – to have won all three of UEFA’s major club competitions (European Champion Clubs’ Cup, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and European Cup Winners’ Cup).

Culled from UEFA.com

The post #UELfinal: all you need to know about Ajax v Man. United appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

