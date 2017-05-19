Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: 700 Refugee Children Enter Uganda Without Parents – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Uganda: 700 Refugee Children Enter Uganda Without Parents
AllAfrica.com
Lamwo — A total of 729 unaccompanied refugee children have fled to Uganda following the renewed attacks in South Sudan. Among the refugee children, are 570 who separated from their parents when the war started and both took different directions while …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.