Uganda: 700 Refugee Children Enter Uganda Without Parents – AllAfrica.com
|
Uganda: 700 Refugee Children Enter Uganda Without Parents
AllAfrica.com
Lamwo — A total of 729 unaccompanied refugee children have fled to Uganda following the renewed attacks in South Sudan. Among the refugee children, are 570 who separated from their parents when the war started and both took different directions while …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!