Uganda: Academic Stella Nyanzi Making Waves in Uganda – AllAfrica.com
|
New Vision
|
Uganda: Academic Stella Nyanzi Making Waves in Uganda
AllAfrica.com
Controversy is her middle name, but Nyanzi refuses to shy away from confronting some of the most feared politicians in Uganda with her unorthodox wit. Stella Nyanzi is a well-known figure in Uganda, maintaining a popular Facebook presence where her …
Dr. Stella Nyanzi to appear in court today
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!