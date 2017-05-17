Uganda Bans Dutch Film ‘The Dinner Club’ for Glorifying Homosexuality

The Embassy of The Netherlands in Kampala, Uganda announced that the Uganda’s censorship board has banned a Dutch film, The Dinner Club, after accusing it of “glorifying homosexuality”. The embassy made the announcement in a Facebook post that it “deplored” the decision to ban the film. It then published the full list of objections from […]

The post Uganda Bans Dutch Film ‘The Dinner Club’ for Glorifying Homosexuality appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

