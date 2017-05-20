Uganda halts hunt for LRA warlord Kony – Independent
|
Independent
|
Uganda halts hunt for LRA warlord Kony
Independent
Obo, Central African Republic | AFP | Sweat soaks into the bright red neckerchiefs of the soldiers slouching to attention on a steamy parade ground deep in the inaccessible forests of Central African Republic (CAR). The military display marked the end …
African Union seeks international help for forces fighting Kony's LRA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!