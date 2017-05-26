Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda: ICC Lures Young Cricketers – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 26, 2017


Independent

Uganda: ICC Lures Young Cricketers
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday rendered its support to Uganda's grassroots programmes with the hope of inspiring more youngsters to stick to the game. Through ICC's "Cricket for Good" outreach programme, two players from …
