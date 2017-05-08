Uganda: Inside IGP Kayihura’s 12 Years At Helm of Police – AllAfrica.com
|
Independent
|
Uganda: Inside IGP Kayihura's 12 Years At Helm of Police
AllAfrica.com
That Kale Kayihura would make a comeback as IGP was something that seemed unlikely to many, including some in the security circles. Not really because his contentious performance record, but because of fact that the appointing authority is known to …
COMMENT: Fr Musaala on police blues
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!