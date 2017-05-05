“Uganda is being Transformed by a Private Sector Driven Approach” – President Museveni – Uganda Media Centre
|
Newsweek
|
“Uganda is being Transformed by a Private Sector Driven Approach” – President Museveni
Uganda Media Centre
President Yoweri Museveni has said that Uganda is being transformed through the private sector led growth. “If you have to develop the country, we must do it through the private sector led growth. This is opposed to the old practice of running …
Uganda: How Kayihura Became Museveni's Point Man
Uganda's Yoweri Museveni Hands Out Autobiography to Schools
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!