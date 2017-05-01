Uganda Is One of the Most Democratic Countries – Museveni – AllAfrica.com
|
Independent
|
Uganda Is One of the Most Democratic Countries – Museveni
AllAfrica.com
With five presidential terms in office, President Museveni is surrounded by controversies related to freedom of speech, human rights, allegations of nepotism, and even the killing of Ugandan citizens. But President Museveni claims Uganda is the most …
President Museveni grilled this weekend on Talk To Al Jazeera
Uganda mulls over drinking, gambling hours
Yoweri Museveni: A five times-elected dictator?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!