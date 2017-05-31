Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Prof Mukiibi Loved His Simple, Hard Life – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Uganda: Prof Mukiibi Loved His Simple, Hard Life
AllAfrica.com
Students of St Lawrence Schools and Colleges actually had no idea of where these words came from and, sadly, even a Google search doesn't seem to bring results. The few results Google gives as far as the phrase is concerned are those of people that …
Prof Mukiibi requiem mass at Rubaga CathedralNew Vision
First lady mourns Prof Lawrence MukiibiKFM

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.