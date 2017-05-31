Uganda: Prof Mukiibi Loved His Simple, Hard Life – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Uganda: Prof Mukiibi Loved His Simple, Hard Life
AllAfrica.com
Students of St Lawrence Schools and Colleges actually had no idea of where these words came from and, sadly, even a Google search doesn't seem to bring results. The few results Google gives as far as the phrase is concerned are those of people that …
Prof Mukiibi requiem mass at Rubaga Cathedral
First lady mourns Prof Lawrence Mukiibi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!