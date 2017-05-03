Uganda to host World Inter-Continental Kickboxing fight

The mettle of Ugandan fighters; Patricia Apolot and Alex Matsiko will be test to the limits when they line up against elite European fighters in a showdown codenamed “Reign of Giants II” on May 13.

Apolot, nicknamed the Black Pearl, will exchange pleasantries with Austrian-born Carina Greimel, who has earned 22 wins from 28 fights today in one of the three main fights at the MTN Arena in Lugogo.

Greimel, a product of Club Berserc Weiz, is only 24 years old and stands at 1.67m thus boasting of a good reach.

When she comes to Kampala, she will have some pep in her step since she will have seasoned coach Hrvoje Kisasondi in her midst.

“I watched her recently when I went to Europe and I noticed we have a similar style which should make an interesting fight,” Apolot, whose record stands at 12-1, told Daily Monitor. “That means I have to slightly alter my approach if I am to give my fans victory.”

Pro challenge

The toughest challenge on the night could be posed by Alexander Dokter who will enjoy a duel with Uganda’s Alex Matsiko.

Dokter, who is a proven prize fighter with a Pro Austrian Kickboxing Champion belt to his name after just 21 fights (17 wins, 4 losses), is expected into the country on May 11.

But Club Styrian Fighters athlete who stands at 1.75m and is only aged 28 will find a hungry fighter who is determined to raise his stock in Uganda’s Matsiko that is fittingly nicknamed Lion Heart.

Shakey Mubiru, who is referred to as Breaker Breaker, in the sport’s circles will have another foreigner in Kenya’s Kevin Miruka for an opponent on the night that boasts of six quality undercard fights.

