Uganda: Torturing Suspects Must Stop – Museveni – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Uganda: Torturing Suspects Must Stop – Museveni
AllAfrica.com
Below is a statement from President Yoweri Museveni following nation-wide media coverage of alleged torture of suspects, arrested in connection to the murder of former police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi in March this year. This is in order to …
President Museveni speaks out against torture
Bailed Ugandan academic doubles down on presidential insults
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!