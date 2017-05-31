Uganda: Vivo Energy Uganda Gets New Managing Director – AllAfrica.com
|
Independent
|
Uganda: Vivo Energy Uganda Gets New Managing Director
AllAfrica.com
The distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Uganda has appointed Mr Gilbert Assi as its new managing director. According to a press statement released yesterday by Vivo Energy Uganda media publicist Cerinah Tugume, …
Gilbert Assi is new MD Vivo Energy Uganda
Gilbert Assi new Vivo energy Uganda managing director
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!