Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Vivo Energy Uganda Gets New Managing Director – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Independent

Uganda: Vivo Energy Uganda Gets New Managing Director
AllAfrica.com
The distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Uganda has appointed Mr Gilbert Assi as its new managing director. According to a press statement released yesterday by Vivo Energy Uganda media publicist Cerinah Tugume, …
Gilbert Assi is new MD Vivo Energy UgandaIndependent
Gilbert Assi new Vivo energy Uganda managing directorNew Vision

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.