Ugandan police accused of torturing suspects in spokesman's murder
africanews
Ugandan police accused of torturing suspects in spokesman's murder
africanews
9 more suspects have been charged with the murder of Ugandan police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi who was killed in mid-March along with his driver and bodyguard. Thirteen suspects who were charged on April 21 and presented before court last …
Grim torture images ignite anger against Ugandan police
