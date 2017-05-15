Ugandan Troops Hunting Joseph Kony ‘Sexually Exploited’ Women and Girls: HRW – Newsweek
Newsweek
Ugandan Troops Hunting Joseph Kony 'Sexually Exploited' Women and Girls: HRW
Ugandan soldiers deployed to Central African Republic (CAR) to hunt the notorious warlord Joseph Kony have been accused of sexually abusing at least 13 women and three girls over the past two years, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).
