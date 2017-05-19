Uganda’s Eng. Nabulumba picked as Africa Prize finalist

Uganda’s Hindu Nabulumba, 25, who designed a knowledge-sharing network for teachers and students is now in the last four finalists for the prestigious £25,000 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation.

Nabulumba’s Yaaka Digital Learning Network brings education to those who can’t get to school or university. It is designed as an interactive social network which lets teachers and students share knowledge and audio, text or video teaching materials.

It covers all levels of education from pre-primary to university. Online classes are held for those with internet-connected devices, and there is also an offline version.

The Africa Prize chooses finalists for their ability to invent solutions to local problems.

The winner will be announced next week Tuesday May 23 2017 in Nairobi after Nabulumba and three other finalists pitch their inventions live to a high-profile judging panel and audience. The winner will get £25,000, with £10,000 for the other finalists.

The four Africa Prize 2016/17 finalists were picked from a shortlist of 16 high-potential engineering innovators from across sub-Saharan Africa. All of the shortlisted candidates got six months of business training and mentorship from the Royal Academy of Engineering, which organises the Africa Prize.

The post Uganda’s Eng. Nabulumba picked as Africa Prize finalist appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

