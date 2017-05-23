Ugbade: Corsica Friendly Good Test For Super Eagles

Former Nigeria international ,Nduka Ugbade,says the friendly game between the Super Eagles and Corsica is a good preparatory match ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on June 10, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The Eagles will take on Corsica on Friday, May 26 in France before facing Togo on Thursday, June 1 in another friendly game.

Ugbade who was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia, posited that the game against Corsica will create team bonding among the Eagles players.

"It's not a bad match, it's a very good test," Ugbade told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Once again most of our players will have the chance to come together and spend sometime together.

"Also, it's a good preparation for the upcoming Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa. So for me, it's good for the Super Eagles," Ugbade said.

Ugbade also expressed his delight over the invitation of MFM's duo; Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun for the Super Eagles friendlies.

"I am highly impressed. I am quite happy that these two players (Odey, Olatunbosun) who have passed through me, are in the national team. It shows that a good job was being done by me."

The four invited home-based players for the friendlies against Corsica and Togo; Odey, Olatunbosun, Ikechukwu Ezenwa (IfeanyiUbah) and Ibrahim Alhassan (Akwa United) departed Nigeria for France on Monday.

They were accompanied by Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Abubakar, goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu and team coordinator Patrick Pascal.

