Ugborhen leader bags best community president award

President of Ugborhen community in Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Anthony Amitaye, has bagged the best community president award in Sapele LGA and Okpe Kingdom in general for the giant strides of peace, progress and unprecedented development of Ugborhen district especially the milestone which prompted the recent visit of Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to commission a plethora of projects in the district under the watch of Chief Amitaye.

President of Ikeresa community, Pastor Sunny Isiorho, in his award presentation speech thanked Chief Amitaye for making himself available to serve the Ugborhen district Sapele council and Okpe Kingdom in general.

He said “I believe that if Chief Amitaye if given a higher political office and responsibility to serve his people, will do better based on his pedigree and performance in office as the President of Ugborhen community which witnessed unprecedented development in Ugborhen district.”

The post Ugborhen leader bags best community president award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

