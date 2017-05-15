Ugborodo condemns NASS over rejection of IOC Relocation Bill

By Onozure Dania

Chairman,Ugborodo Community Management Committee, Mr. Austin Oboroegbeyi, has frowned at the rejection of the bill seeking the relocation of headquarters of the various International Oil Companies, IOCs, to the Niger Delta region, by members of the House of Representatives, describing it as unfortunate.

In a statement in Warri, Delta State, Oboroegbeyi noted that by this singular act, the members of the National Assembly have further demonstrated their insensitivity to the plight and yearnings of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Stating that it was still very difficult to understand the rationale behind throwing out of the motion on the floor of the House by the lawmakers, Oboroegbeyi stated that the action has clearly shown that the legislators were only out to frustrate the ongoing peace moves between the Federal Government and the people of the region.

He explained that the directive to relocate the headquarters of oil companies back to their operational bases in the region had become very necessary at this critical period of peace building between the Federal Government and the people for the purpose of fast tracking both human capital and infrastructural development of the area.

