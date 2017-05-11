Ugo Ehiogu buried in London amid tears

Daily Post Nigeria

The remains of former Tottenham Hotspur U-23 coach, Ugo Ehiogu, who died April 21, were committed to earth on Wednesday amid tears from former team-mates, coaches and relatives. The Nigerian-born Ehiogu who represented England, passed on after …

Ehiogu buried in London The Eagle Online



all 3 news articles »