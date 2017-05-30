Ugwuanyi assures residents of good governance

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday promised to continue with his vision to provide good governance and other basic needs of the people of the state in order to “build the Enugu State of our dreams”, notwithstanding the economic difficulties in the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi while thanking the people of Enugu State for their unparalleled support, solidarity and prayers, also promised that his administration will continue to run an open and accountable government and work assiduously towards the realization of the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

These promises were contained in the governor’s address to the people of the state during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, which was attended by a mammoth crowd, including past and present leaders of the state such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly; the Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi; state’s Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and other members of the House; former Governor of the State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, among others.

Service Chiefs, and former Deputy Governors of the state.Others include: the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga and the Archbishop of Enugu Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma. the Archbishop of Enugu Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Barr. C.N Ede; other clerics; the organized Labour; revered Traditional Rulers, etc.

Highlighting his achievements in office, Gov. Ugwuanyi who noted that the primary responsibility of government is the welfare of the people and the security of lives and property, said that his administration will continue to pay workers’ salaries and pensions on the 25th of every month in recognition of the fact that the civil service is the fulcrum and engine room of governance.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to peace and security of the state to maintain the state’s status as one of the safest in the country, adding that the government has revitalized the Neighbourhood Association and recently launched the Enugu State Security Trust Fund to galvanize resources and provide the enablers that will ensure the effective equipping of the Neighbourhood Watch to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Security Agencies.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 2015 governorship candidate and leader of the party in Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti has scored Governor Okezie Ikpeazu low in performance, saying that Ikpeazu was yet to get his proper bearing right in the governance of the state.

Otti who spoke at a reception in his organized in his honour by the Umunneato Ngwa, comprising of the four council areas of Isiala Ngwa South, Isiala Ngwa North and Osisioma Caucus of the party and his campaign outfit, Abia First, noted that Governor Ikpeazu was still to tackle the ills that retard the development of the State.

“We regret to observe that some of those ills we identified not too long ago, and for which we were verbally attacked have yet to receive serious attention from the government”, Otti said.

According to Otti, the upsurge in kidnapping in the State is one reason the Governor has not done well and “harped on the need for the government to take very drastic, decisive and far reaching actions against kidnappers”.

While accepting as a good measure, the recent demolition of a structure serving as safe haven for kidnappers in Ugwunagbo Council Area, he said that it still fell short of finding lasting solution.

tout-induced accident that would befall innocent Abians”, pointing out “civilized societies do not use touts to collect taxes and levies”.

Otti also frowned at the mounting heaps of heaps of garbage to overwhelm Umuahia the capital city two years into Ikpeazu’s tenure.

Otti however expressed hope that the project of “reclaiming and restoring Abia to Abians” has not ended and told his supporters that the Abia project required such “commitment, courage and capacity” as exhibited by the organizers of the event.

“The heartwarming kudos we get from Abians and non Abians from within and outside the state for the modest achievements we have recorded since we ventured into this project is enough stimuli to keep us going.

“The reason behind such unprecedented support even till this moment is that the people saw and still see the seriousness, sincerity and capacity with which we came to the electioneering process in the state”, Otti said.

On the 2019 governorship race, Otti explained that he was yet to take a decision to run or not but assured that APGA has resolved to stand firm as opposition and “we shall not join the queue of sycophants and hand clappers”.

“Ours is neither a hostile nor a cowardly opposition, but we shall strive under the veritable and rejuvenated platform of our dear party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance to remain honest, but firm and fearless in identifying those ills that retard development in Abia while offering ideas and solutions to them from outside the corridors of power”.

The post Ugwuanyi assures residents of good governance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

