Uhuru and Raila have submitted integrity forms to EACC – Wabukala – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Uhuru and Raila have submitted integrity forms to EACC – Wabukala
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga are among the 16,140 candidates who have submitted their self-declaration form for clearance to the EACC ahead of the August 8 polls. In April, the commission directed all …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!