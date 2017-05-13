Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya bus crash claims 19 lives – iAfrica.com

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


iAfrica.com

Kenya bus crash claims 19 lives
iAfrica.com
At least 19 people were killed in a crash between a bus and two trucks early Saturday in Kenya, police said. The accident comes just weeks after another collision killed dozens in Kenya, which has notoriously dangerous roads. "We had a bad accident
Uhuru orders probe after Nakuru accident claims 20 livesThe Star, Kenya
Kenya bus accident kills 19eNCA
Uhuru directs probe into cause of Nakuru crashDaily Nation

all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.