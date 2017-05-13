Kenya bus crash claims 19 lives – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
Kenya bus crash claims 19 lives
iAfrica.com
At least 19 people were killed in a crash between a bus and two trucks early Saturday in Kenya, police said. The accident comes just weeks after another collision killed dozens in Kenya, which has notoriously dangerous roads. "We had a bad accident …
Uhuru orders probe after Nakuru accident claims 20 lives
Kenya bus accident kills 19
Uhuru directs probe into cause of Nakuru crash
