Uhuru, Raila camps divided over independents – The Standard

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa


The Standard

Uhuru, Raila camps divided over independents
The Standard
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition flag-bearer Raila Odinga's camps are divided on how to deal with independent candidates, putting the two presidential front runners at a crossroads. While Uhuru and Raila are keen to ensure high voter turnout in …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

